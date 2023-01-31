One Rohingya Immigrant was arrested on January 31 by troops of 5 Assam Rifles while he was crossing into Indian territory near border pillar number 77 on January 30.

After questioning by the troop, it came to notice that the arrested man is a Rohingya.The team had recovered forged Adhaar card and currency notes of several countries.

According to the fake Aadhaar card, the Rohingya man is one Faisal Khan (27) s/o Abdul Haque of Moreh Ward No 3. He was handed over to Moreh police station on January 30.

On the other hand, a team of Tengoupal District Police arrested four Myanmarese national from different Indo-Myanmar border on January 30. They were illegally settling in the border village. Three of them are arrested from T Munnomjang Village and one from Nepali Basti Manipur. They all brought to Imphal to take further course of legal procedure.

It may be mentioned that on January 27, as many as 80 Myanmarese was arrested who were settling in border pillar 75 and 76.