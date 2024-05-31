The Rongmei Naga Council in Manipur, in conjunction with the communities of Khoupum, Longmai, and Nayphay Luangrian, issued an official statement regarding the unauthorized and coercive collection of money by various unidentified groups along Old Cachar Road and National Highway 37. This action, undertaken without authorization, had been a cause of concern for the council and the affected communities.

The Rongmei organizations from the mentioned areas directed all communities and entities involved in such activities to cease and desist immediately. They emphasized the potential negative impact of these actions, warning that they could lead to communal disharmony and disrupt the peaceful coexistence between communities in the area. Such disruptions were anticipated to create significant hardships for the local population, particularly affecting small businesses, commuters, and local vehicles using these roads.

Furthermore, the statement strongly condemned the illegal tax or entry fee collection from Naga people traveling to Churachandpur District. This practice, carried out under the guise of donations by an unknown organization from the Zo-Kuki community, was deemed unacceptable by the Rongmei organizations. They demanded an immediate end to this exploitative practice and warned that failure to comply would be considered an act of undermining the Rongmei people's rights and interests.

The council's directive and appeal for cooperation were clear, seeking support from like-minded organizations and individuals in the state to address and resolve this issue promptly. The overarching goal remained the maintenance of peace and harmony in the region while safeguarding the rights and well-being of all communities involved.