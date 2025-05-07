In a determined move to safeguard the Langol Reserved Forest from escalating threats, the Central Forest Division of Manipur conducted a route march along the foothills of the forest near Khongampat area on Wednesday, May 6. The march was led by Range Forest Officers Kiranjit Yamnam and Sorokhaiban Robatson, accompanied by forest staff, to assess human-induced pressures that are degrading the reserve.



Officials identified several activities threatening the fragile ecosystem of the reserve, including unauthorized entry, littering, small-scale illegal mining, unlawful tree felling, and illegal cultivation within the protected areas. The forest team underscored that such activities are in direct violation of Section 26 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, the Manipur Forest Rules, 2021, and Section 2 of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980. Violators face imprisonment of up to six months, fines, or both, in addition to compensation for damages.



Highlighting the seriousness of these encroachments, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Vikram Suresh Nadhe instructed the Range Forest Officers to carry out a fresh assessment of encroachers, step up regular patrols, and take stringent action against individuals involved in illegal trespassing and land clearance in the reserve areas.



To further strengthen protection efforts, the division has proposed the establishment of additional check-posts along the boundaries of Langol Reserve Forest. Officials also appealed to the general public to report any new encroachments or illegal activities to aid in the ongoing conservation efforts.