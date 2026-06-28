Manipur: RPF/PLA cadre held in Imphal West over alleged extortion

Security forces arrested an alleged active cadre of the proscribed Revolutionary People's Front/People's Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) during an operation in Manipur's Imphal West district on June 26.

The accused, identified as Angom Premjit Singh alias Frewish alias Manaothoi (28), a resident of Phayeng Ching Khunou under Lamsang Police Station, was apprehended from his residence. Authorities said he was allegedly involved in extortion activities.

Meanwhile, security forces continued search operations and area domination exercises across fringe and vulnerable areas of the state to maintain law and order.

Officials said the movement of 537 vehicles carrying essential commodities along National Highway-37 was facilitated under security cover. Additional security measures were put in place at vulnerable locations, while convoys were escorted through sensitive stretches to ensure the safe movement of goods.

A total of 112 checkpoints and nakas were also established across Manipur, covering both hill and valley districts, as part of the ongoing security deployment.