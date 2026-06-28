Manipur: RPF/PLA cadre held in Imphal West over alleged extortion
Security forces arrested an alleged RPF/PLA cadre from his Imphal West residence in an extortion case. The action came as Manipur maintained search operations, escorted commodity convoys and expanded checkpoints.
- The 28-year-old suspect was picked up from his Phayeng home
- Officials linked him to alleged extortion activities in the district
- Search and area domination exercises continued across fringe and vulnerable zones
Security forces arrested an alleged active cadre of the proscribed Revolutionary People's Front/People's Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) during an operation in Manipur's Imphal West district on June 26.
The accused, identified as Angom Premjit Singh alias Frewish alias Manaothoi (28), a resident of Phayeng Ching Khunou under Lamsang Police Station, was apprehended from his residence. Authorities said he was allegedly involved in extortion activities.
Meanwhile, security forces continued search operations and area domination exercises across fringe and vulnerable areas of the state to maintain law and order.
Officials said the movement of 537 vehicles carrying essential commodities along National Highway-37 was facilitated under security cover. Additional security measures were put in place at vulnerable locations, while convoys were escorted through sensitive stretches to ensure the safe movement of goods.
A total of 112 checkpoints and nakas were also established across Manipur, covering both hill and valley districts, as part of the ongoing security deployment.
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