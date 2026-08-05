Manipur: RPF/PLA cadre linked to grenade attacks arrested in Imphal, 2 grenades seized

Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of the proscribed Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), allegedly involved in planting grenades in the Imphal area, officials said on August 5.

The arrested individual has been identified as Thokchom Sanju Meitei alias Luwang (26), a resident of Langmeidong Mamang Leikai in Kakching district.

He was apprehended from the Thangmeiband Khuyathong Polem Leikai area in Imphal West district during an operation carried out on August 4, police said.

Security personnel recovered two hand grenades from his possession.

Police said the arrested cadre was allegedly involved in planting grenades at different locations in the Imphal area. Further investigation is underway to ascertain his role in the incidents and identify possible links to other operatives.