Maheshwar Thounaojam, the National Secretary of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), has returned to his home state and is gearing up for a crucial meeting with Chief Minister N Biren Singh to discuss the imperative matter of poppy destruction in Manipur.

Thounaojam, who recently had a meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, highlighted the urgent need for poppy destruction during their discussions. As a follow-up to that meeting and in response to the Union Defence Minister's stance, Thounaojam is now poised to meet with Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The objective of this meeting is to gain insights into any progress or developments regarding the crucial issue of poppy cultivation eradication.

Having been outside the state for nearly four months, actively campaigning for the protection of Manipur's unity and integrity, Thounaojam's return has sparked anticipation and interest in addressing the pressing challenges facing the state.

Upon his return, Maheshwar Thounaojam participated in a one-day public meeting organized by the Coordinating Committee Against the Actions of Chin Kuki Narco-Terrorists and Illegal Immigrants at Pishum Hao Ground.

During this gathering, Thounaojam shared the details of his meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, emphasizing the ongoing crisis in Manipur and the critical importance of eradicating poppy cultivation from the soil of Manipur as a means to achieve lasting peace. Thounaojam conveyed Rajnath Singh's response, indicating that the Defence Minister is willing to issue an order for the destruction of poppy cultivation using the resources of the Indian Air Force, contingent upon the state government's formal approach through the appropriate channels.

"While meeting with the Union Defence Minister, he expressed his willingness to issue an order for the destruction of poppy cultivation in the state. However, the condition is that the state government must approach the central government through the proper channel. As this assurance was given verbally during the meeting, I am now scheduled to meet with our Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, to discuss the current status of the state government's actions regarding poppy destruction," stated Thounaojam.

Thounaojam also stated the gravity of the Manipur crisis and urged all political parties and elected representatives to unite in addressing the issue of narco-terrorism. He emphasized the need for a collective effort by politicians across party lines to combat this serious threat to the state's future.

Furthermore, Thounaojam reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding the unity and integrity of Manipur, stating that his efforts stem from a sense of responsibility as a son of Manipur rather than a mere politician.

It is worth noting that Maheshwar Thounaojam, one of the youngest politicians, contested the 2022 Manipur Legislative Election from the Keishamthong Assembly Constituency, albeit without success. His return to the state has renewed hopes for proactive measures to address the pressing challenges faced by Manipur.