A staggering amount of Rs. 18.85 crore was looted from the heart of Ukhrul town's Punjab National Bank (PNB) situated in Viewland-I, one of the main bazaars, on November 30. According to reliable sources, the robbery occurred around 5:40 pm, orchestrated by around ten unidentified masked men wielding sophisticated weapons.

The Punjab National Bank, formerly known as United Bank of India, had recently undergone a conversion to PNB. The incidentoccurred with alarming precision, catching both bank personnel and security forces off guard.

Reports indicate that at the time of the heist, approximately eight personnel from the 6th Manipur Rifles were present at the bank, presumably for security measures. However, the assailants managed to overpower the security detail and execute the robbery.