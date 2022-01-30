IMPHAL: Violence has erupted in several areas of Manipur after the announcement of the Bharatiya Janata Party's list of 60 candidates as some of the party's hopeful candidates have taken serious affront.

Supporters of some prospective candidates, angry at being denied tickets, have taken to the streets in protest. Flags of the ruling party have been burnt, with condemnations and anti-BJP slogans ringing clear on this winter afternoon.

The ruling party must have expected backlash, with several party candidates vying for each Constituency. Making matters worse, the party chose to announce its list on the eleventh hour,

Prospective BJP candidates, hoping to curry favour with the party, had already started canvassing for the saffron unit. A lot of money, it can be assumed, was also spent.

In Keisamthong, supporters of Sapam Nishikant Singh and in Sagolband, supporters of Khwairakpam Loken Singh have taken to the streets, decrying the BJP party for denying the ticket.

Things got so heated that local authorities had to step in to stop the situation spiralling further out of control.

If our sources are to be believed, such instances of violence have occurred outside the capital region of Imphal as well.

The BJP has decided to go solo in the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections and will field candidates on all 60 Assembly seats.

The party on Sunday announced the names of candidates for all 60 Assembly seats, while fielding Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to contest from his traditional Heingang constituency.

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The Manipur Congress on January 22 released its first list of 40 candidates selected by the party’s central election committee to contest in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Given the current emotional scenario in Nagaland, the Congress in Manipur has vowed to push for “the immediate and complete removal of AFSPA” from the entire state if it is elected to power in the 2022 Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the National People’s Party (NPP) on January 25 announced its first list of 20 candidates.

Assembly elections in the northeastern state will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

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