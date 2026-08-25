Manipur: Sadar Hills Congress urges new DC to address IDP, SIR, highway issues

The Sadar Hills District Congress Committee (SH-DCC) has urged newly appointed Kangpokpi Deputy Commissioner Hemant Kumar, IAS, to address a range of issues affecting residents, including the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs), the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), restrictions on the Imphal-Dimapur highway and recent tensions along the Kangpokpi-Senapati border.

The demands were made in a representation submitted to the Deputy Commissioner on August 25 by a delegation led by SH-DCC president Dr Lamtinthang Haokip.

The Congress committee called for all eligible voters, particularly those displaced by the conflict, to be included in the SIR 2026 exercise. It also sought equal treatment for IDPs living in relief camps and those staying outside camps, saying access to government welfare schemes and grievance redressal should not depend on where displaced families are currently residing.

The committee also asked the administration to defer the Census 2026-27 exercise until outstanding issues concerning IDPs are addressed. It said displaced families should be adequately rehabilitated and their participation and representation ensured before the census process proceeds.

On restrictions along the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway, the SH-DCC said reopening the route for commuters must be accompanied by uninterrupted movement of essential commodities and other daily necessities.

It said the prolonged economic blockade had affected people across communities, including daily-wage workers, traders, businessmen and shopkeepers. According to the committee, disruptions to supplies had pushed up prices and severely affected livelihoods.

The Congress body specifically raised concerns over people living in the Twilang area along the IT Road and in south-west Sadar Hills, including the Leimakhong-Tingkai belt, and called for their grievances to be addressed promptly.

The SH-DCC also demanded that legal proceedings related to victims of the violence that began on May 3, 2023, be pursued without discrimination or political interference. It called for transparency and accountability in the delivery of justice.

Referring to recent incidents of violence and aggression along the Kangpokpi-Senapati border, the committee urged the district administration to initiate confidence-building measures and facilitate dialogue between the stakeholders.

It warned that continued violence and insecurity in the border areas could deepen fear and mistrust among civilians and further complicate efforts to restore peace.

The SH-DCC said the Congress was prepared to help facilitate dialogue between groups involved in the conflict and advocated a political process based on peaceful negotiations and mutual respect.

The committee also proposed that the district administration convene a meeting of political parties, civil society organisations and community leaders in Kangpokpi to discuss issues affecting residents and work towards common solutions.

The appeal comes amid continuing uncertainty and tensions in parts of Kangpokpi. The Congress committee urged all sections of society to reject violence and work towards restoring peace and coexistence.

It said it would support efforts aimed at ensuring justice, peace and harmony for people across communities in Kangpokpi and Manipur.