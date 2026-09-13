Manipur: Sahnit Ni stained by fresh bloodshed as four Kuki people killed in Tamenglong attacks

The Kuki community’s observance of Sahnit Ni (Kuki Black Day) was marred by fresh violence on September 13, with four Kuki people reportedly killed in two separate attacks in Noney and Tamenglong districts, according to local sources.

The first attack was reported at Tollen village in Tamenglong district in the pre-dawn hours, where a woman and her husband were allegedly killed and their minor son critically injured.

Later in the afternoon, at around 3:20 pm, another attack was reported at Longpi Kuki village in Noney district, where two more Kuki people were allegedly killed.

The victims were identified as Thangvel Gangte and Julie Gangte, both residents of Sempat village. Another woman was reportedly missing following the attack, although her identity and whereabouts could not immediately be ascertained.

Local sources alleged that suspected NSCN-IM and ZUF-K armed cadres were involved in the attacks. The allegations could not be independently verified.

The fresh killings occurred on Sahnit Ni, observed by the Kuki community to remember and mourn those who lost their lives during the Kuki-Naga conflict of the 1990s.

This year’s observance has consequently been overshadowed by fresh violence, turning a day of remembrance into one of renewed grief and fear for the Kuki community.