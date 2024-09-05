Paolienlal Haokip, MLA from the 59-Saikot (ST) Assembly Constituency has criticized fellow MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh for making what he describes as baseless allegations against the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF). Haokip's remarks come amid escalating ethnic tensions and violence in Manipur.

Haokip condemned Singh’s claims that ITLF, a civil society organization working for the Kuki-Zo community, is involved in terrorist activities. He argues that these allegations are not only unfounded but also harmful to the efforts of ITLF, which has been a strong advocate for peace and justice in the region.

“Accusing ITLF without credible evidence is misleading and an affront to the tribal communities seeking harmony amidst ongoing violence,” Haokip stated. He suggested that Singh should redirect his focus towards Meitei civil society organizations like COCOMI and the Haomee Federation, which Haokip accuses of contributing to unrest by remaining silent on significant issues, such as the looting of state armouries by Meitei groups.

Haokip also highlighted the severe impact of the conflict on the Kuki-Zo community, including loss of life, destruction of property, and ongoing displacement. He criticized the lack of condemnation from Meitei leaders regarding these atrocities and called for a political solution through the establishment of a Union Territory with Legislature for the Kuki-Zo people.

Haokip urged the Government of India to expedite measures for peace and security, stressing the need for thorough investigations into the alleged militarization and the leaked audio tapes involving the Chief Minister.

Earlier on September 4 , Rajkumar Imo Singh called for the organisation Indigenous Tribal Leader's Forum (ITLF) to be declared a banned organisation.

The MLA stated that if allegations of the group procuring lethal drones, arms, and ammunition, including bombs, to attack innocent people are true, they should be banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Singh expressed concerns about the involvement of highly trained professionals and experts. He questioned the identity of individuals with ITLF IDs and those training people to attack civilians.

Singh emphasised that under Indian law, the government can ban individuals and organisations from spreading terror.

He urged Manipur Police to investigate thoroughly and arrest those involved in such activities. Singh described the situation not just as an ethnic conflict but as an act of terror and waging war against India and the people of Manipur.

Earlier on September 2, Rajkumar Imo Singh expressed deep concern over the current situation in Manipur in a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah.

He stated that acts of terror by illegal armed militants and terrorists have resulted in the deaths of two individuals, including an innocent woman, and injuries to children and security forces.

Singh noted that this violence occurred right after a Peace Rally was conducted across the state. He emphasized that this is not merely an ethnic conflict, but acts of terror by illegal armed groups against the state of Manipur.

Singh pointed out that the conflict has been ongoing for 15-16 months since May last year, and despite expectations for a political dialogue to bring a peaceful solution, certain groups continue to perpetuate violence.