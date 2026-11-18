The Joint Saikul Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on November 18 gave the Manipur government and concerned authorities 48 hours to trace a 37-year-old man who went missing on November 14, warning of an indefinite shutdown of the Imphal-Ukhrul Road if his whereabouts are not established.

The organisations expressed concern over the disappearance of Lamkhoseh Hangshing (37), son of Ngulkam Hangshing and a resident of Tingpibung village under Saikul Police Station in Kangpokpi district.

According to the CSOs, Hangshing went missing on the evening of November 14 while reportedly travelling between Tingpibung and Leplen villages. A search operation involving local residents and police personnel began on the morning of November 15. However, his whereabouts remain unknown.

The organisations said they had received information suggesting that Hangshing may have inadvertently entered Sinakeithei village in neighbouring Ukhrul district on the evening he went missing.

They said Hangshing has mental health-related vulnerabilities and may have difficulty understanding his surroundings.

The Joint Saikul CSOs appealed to the Sinakeithei Village Authority to help locate him and ensure his safe return. They also urged anyone with information about him to cooperate with the authorities.

The organisations called on the government to resolve the matter within 48 hours of the issuance of their statement.

They warned that failure to establish his whereabouts within the deadline could lead to protests, including an indefinite shutdown of the Imphal-Ukhrul Road.

The CSOs said the matter required urgent attention, expressing concern over the safety of the missing man and the distress faced by his family and community.