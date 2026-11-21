The Kuki Inpi and civil society organisations (CSOs) of Saikul have issued a rejoinder to a statement by the Sinakeithei Village Authority concerning the disappearance of Lamkho­seh Hangshing of Tingpibung village, reiterating their earlier account of the incident and urging the government to take steps to trace him.

In a statement issued on November 21, the organisations said that, following an investigation into the incident, they had received information that Hangshing, whom they described as mentally unsound, had allegedly entered the Sinakeithei village area at around 3 am on November 15.

According to the organisations, village volunteers and guards apprehended him and subsequently handed him over to others. They said he was later reportedly taken away in a vehicle to an unknown location. The organisations maintained that their earlier statement was based on information gathered from local sources.

The statement also referred to the history of relations between Sinakeithei, described as the only Tangkhul village in the area, and neighbouring Kuki villages. The organisations said the communities had maintained friendly relations despite tensions during the 1992-93 Kuki-Naga conflict.

However, they expressed concern over alleged incidents of firing targeting commuters on the Leplen-Tingpibung road and called for efforts to prevent further tension between neighbouring villages.

The Saikul-based organisations also criticised the government for what they described as a lack of adequate action to trace the missing man, despite their earlier appeals.

They said they were in contact with civil society organisations at the district level to discuss the next course of action.

The organisations urged the government to ensure that Hangshing is traced and that justice is delivered without discrimination. They also appealed for a fair investigation into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.