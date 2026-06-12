Manipur: Saikul MLA condemns killing of two church leaders in Ukhrul

Saikul MLA Kimneo Hangshing has strongly condemned the killing of two community and church leaders in Manipur's Ukhrul district, describing the incident as a brutal act of violence that has deepened fears over the security situation in the state's hill areas.

The attack allegedly took place in the early hours at Kultuh village, where armed militants reportedly shot dead Letminlun Haokip (34) and Lunminthang Haokip (36). The incident has triggered widespread outrage and renewed concerns about the safety of civilians in the region.

In a statement, Hangshing said the killings were not only an attack on two individuals but also on the values of peace, faith and communal harmony. She termed the incident a senseless act of violence against innocent civilians and said such actions have no place in a civilised society.

According to the MLA, Letminlun Haokip served as Gambih Secretary of KBC No. 17 and Head Deacon of Kultuh Baptist Church, while Lunminthang Haokip was the Gambih Youth Secretary of KBC No. 17 and Youth Chairman of the church. She said both men were widely respected for their service to the church and their contributions to the welfare of the community.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved families and residents of Kultuh village, Hangshing said the attack threatens efforts to maintain peace and coexistence in the region.

She urged the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, identify those responsible and ensure that justice is delivered without delay. The MLA also called for stronger security measures to safeguard vulnerable civilian populations.

The killings have drawn strong reactions from community organisations and civil society groups, with demands growing for decisive action against those allegedly involved in the attack.

Hangshing also appealed for unity among all sections of society and called on people to reject violence while reaffirming their commitment to peace, justice and the protection of human life.