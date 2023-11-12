Saikul MLA Kimneo Haokip Hangshing embarked on providing winter requirements to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) taking shelter in relief camps in her Assembly Constituency, to protect them from the harsh weather as winter landed early this year.

Kimneo Haokip Hangshing is the first woman elected MLA from the No 46 Saikul Assembly Constituency in Manipur's Kangpokpi district and the youngest legislator among the 60 MLAs in Manipur.

The local MLA of Saikul constituency visited a relief camp set up at Litan Sareikhong where more than five hundred Internally Displaced Persons are currently sheltering at the camp.

The MLA provided winter requirements such as blankets, mattresses, and baby's healthcare among many others while she also met a newborn baby in the relief camp.

The MLA said that as the harsh winter weather landed early this year, it left inmates at relief camps struggling to withstand the cold winter season.

"To protect them and keep them safe from the harsh weather, vital requirements for the winter season are being provided", she added.

She also conveyed her appreciation to the inmates for their resilience and strength during challenging times while adding that the situation at relief camps is under constant monitoring.

The MLA also had an interaction with the internally displaced children inquiring about their education and well-being while taking stock of the situation as she met with the inmates and authority concerned.

Earlier, the MLA had already visited many other relief camps and reached out to the inmates with vital requirements.