Manipur: Saikul MLA seeks exam centre, essential supplies and better facilities for IDPs

Saikul MLA Kimneo Haokip Hangshing on Thursday, September 3 raised concerns over the difficulties faced by residents of her constituency and the wider Kangpokpi district amid the prolonged communal conflict in Manipur, urging the state government to improve access to essential services and strengthen support for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Speaking during the eighth session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, Hangshing said the conflict had disrupted education, employment opportunities and the supply of essential commodities, besides affecting the living conditions of displaced families.

She also acknowledged the security arrangements made by the state government, saying these had enabled her and the Lok Sabha member from Saikul to attend the Assembly session after nearly three years.

While appreciating the government's efforts to restore normalcy and promote peaceful coexistence under Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Hangshing placed three major issues before the House.



Hangshing urged the government to establish a Central government recruitment examination centre at the Kangpokpi district headquarters.

She said many aspiring candidates from the district had been unable to appear for competitive examinations in recent years because of security concerns and difficulties in travelling. Establishing an examination centre in Kangpokpi, she said, would improve access for job aspirants and reduce the need for candidates to travel to Ukhrul to sit for examinations.

The MLA also urged the government to ensure uninterrupted supplies of food, medicines, medical facilities and fuel across the state.

Referring to Saikul, she said residents had been deprived of essential food items and lifesaving medicines for more than three and a half months. She attributed the disruption to economic blockades and counter-blockades imposed by sections of different organisations and communities.

She further said filling stations and petrol pumps in Kangpokpi district, particularly in Saikul, had remained closed during the period, adding to the difficulties faced by residents.

Hangshing also raised concerns over the condition of internally displaced people, particularly those living in relief camps in Churachandpur.

Based on her recent visit to the camps, she said several displaced families continued to live without adequate basic amenities, infrastructure and medical supplies.

She said financial assistance for rebuilding houses destroyed during the conflict was either being delayed or was insufficient to cover the actual cost of construction and materials.

The MLA also flagged overcrowding in relief camps, saying it had resulted in unhygienic conditions and inadequate privacy, particularly for women. She said displaced families remained dependent on limited government rations and financial assistance that did not adequately meet their needs.

Hangshing urged the government to increase financial assistance, improve infrastructure and basic facilities in relief camps, and expedite the reconstruction of houses destroyed during the conflict so that displaced families could return to more stable living conditions.

She expressed hope that effective implementation of the measures would help reduce the risk of further violence and support the restoration of normalcy, peace and peaceful coexistence in Manipur.