Manipur: Saikul MLA steps in as Litan–Sareikhong violence displaces hundreds, visits camps, leads peace outreach

As thousands grapple with displacement and uncertainty following the recent outbreak of violence in Manipur’s Litan–Sareikhong region, Saikul MLA Kimneo has stepped in with a hands-on peace outreach, combining political intervention with humanitarian support at a critical juncture.

More than 40 houses were torched in clashes reportedly triggered by a drunken altercation in Ukhrul’s Litan–Sareikhong area, forcing large-scale displacement from both affected communities. Authorities have since imposed an indefinite curfew and suspended internet services in Lhungtin Sub-Division of Kangpokpi district and Phungyar Sub-Division of Kamjong district to contain further escalation.

Against this tense backdrop, MLA Kimneo initiated dialogue efforts with community leaders and key stakeholders in a bid to prevent further deterioration of the situation. According to sources familiar with the discussions, her intervention focused on fostering mutual understanding and creating space for reconciliation through structured engagement.

In a parallel humanitarian effort, the legislator personally visited four relief camps in Lhungtin and Saikul, accompanied by Saikul-based civil society organisations (CSOs). During her visits, she interacted with displaced families, listened to their grievances, and assessed immediate requirements related to shelter, security, and basic amenities.

Data compiled by KSO Saikul indicates that at least 850 Kuki-Zo individuals have been displaced as of February 11. The displaced families fled from Yaolen, Patleijao, Litan–Sareikhong, Mongkot Chepu, Zalenbung, Sangkai, Songphel Mulam, Chassad, Molnom, Lamlai Chingphei, and Urangpat. They are currently sheltered in relief camps at Lhungtin, Saikul, and nearby villages under the aegis of Kuki Inpi Saikul Gamkai.

Camp residents, many of whom are coping with trauma and loss, described the MLA’s visit as a morale-boosting gesture at a time of deep uncertainty. During her interactions, Kimneo reportedly assured families that sustained administrative and community-level efforts are underway to ensure their safety, rehabilitation, and eventual return under secure conditions.

Engaging extensively with CSO representatives and community elders, the MLA stressed the urgent need for restraint, unity, and collective responsibility to restore peace. She reiterated her commitment to exploring all possible avenues — both administrative mechanisms and community-driven initiatives — to facilitate a peaceful and durable resolution.

Community leaders present during the outreach acknowledged the importance of collaborative dialogue and welcomed the intervention as a constructive step toward de-escalation.

With relief operations ongoing and security measures in place, stakeholders expressed cautious optimism that sustained political engagement and community cooperation could help stabilise Litan–Sareikhong and surrounding areas in the days ahead.