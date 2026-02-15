Manipur: Sainik School Imphal flags infrastructure concerns during CM’s visit

Infrastructure gaps and pending construction works at Sainik School Imphal came under focus during a visit by Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on February 15.

School authorities highlighted several pressing issues, including deteriorating buildings, irregular water supply, the need to strengthen the perimeter wall and the pending construction of a girls’ hostel. Concerns were also raised about sound clarity at the Vikram Batra auditorium.

Principal A Rajiv presented a briefing outlining the institution’s operational challenges alongside its recent academic performance. The school has recorded strong results in competitive examinations and participation in national-level events, officials said.

Responding to the concerns, the Chief Minister said the matters would be taken up with the relevant departments for necessary action. He stressed the importance of improving facilities to ensure a better learning environment for students.

The visit included an inspection of campus infrastructure to assess requirements for renovation and construction. The Chief Minister also interacted with students, staff and members of the alumni association.

During the interaction, a student of the school who had earlier taken part in the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was acknowledged for her participation. She was among 15 students selected from nearly four crore participants across the country.

Commissioner (Education) Ningthoujam Geoffrey and other officials from the school administration were present during the visit.