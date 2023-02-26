A major fire broke out at the Sainik School Imphal in Manipur on Saturday, causing damages worth over Rs 60 lakhs. According to reports, the fire was caused by flames from an adjacent dried paddy field that spread to the school at around 12.30 pm. Although there were no casualties, the fire burnt down a significant portion of Raman house, a boys’ hostel that accommodated around 200 students.

The timely help of the state fire department, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and local people helped douse the flames. The hostellers were out attending classes at the time, ensuring no one was hurt in the fire incident. Teachers and staff members are acting as the emotional shield for not only the cadets but also all parents, assuring them not to be worried.

Principal of Sainik School Imphal, Group Capt Rajneesh Kumar, said that the fire safety equipment installed in the school proved to be of little help as the fire broke out. An investigation into the matter has been launched by the fire service department and other concerned authorities.

The items that were gutted in the fire included old wooden and tin rooftops of the hostel, books, certificates, documents of students, and other items of Sainik School Imphal, amounting to around Rs 60 lakhs in losses. The incident highlights the need for schools and institutions to have robust fire safety measures in place to prevent such unfortunate incidents from happening in the future.