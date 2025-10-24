Manipur: Saitu MLA hosts goodwill luncheon to strengthen inter-community harmony in Kangpokpi

In a significant effort to promote inter-community harmony, Saitu MLA Haokholet Kipgen hosted a goodwill luncheon at his native village, Hengbung, Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi District.



The event brought together Rongmei Naga village leaders and representatives of the Sadar Hills Chiefs’ Association (SAHILCA), representing the Kuki-Zo community.

The informal gathering included chiefs and chairmen from Chiingkhol, Siangai Namkao (Parengba), Siangai Namdai, Nunggang, Namching, Namthanjang, Khonglong, Khonglong (Part-II), Pongsinglong, Paundaijang, and Wainem. The luncheon was held without any political, social, or communal agenda, focusing solely on fostering mutual respect, cooperation, and goodwill among neighbouring communities along the Kangpokpi–Churachandpur road via Leimakhong.

Earlier, MLA Kipgen had convened a similar meeting with twelve Liangmei Naga village chiefs and chairmen along the same route, reflecting his ongoing commitment to promoting understanding and peaceful coexistence in the constituency.

Addressing the gathering, Kipgen highlighted the importance of unity in sustaining peace and progress. “Peace and harmony among communities are the foundation for growth and stability in the constituency,” he said, stressing the need for understanding and cooperation across community lines.

Leaders from the Rongmei Naga villages welcomed the initiative, praising it as a constructive effort to encourage dialogue and long-term peace. SAHILCA representatives also reiterated their commitment to strengthening ties and working collaboratively with Rongmei chiefs for sustainable development in the region.

The luncheon concluded on a positive note, marked by cordial interactions and mutual goodwill, symbolizing a renewed spirit of coexistence and brotherhood in Saitu Assembly Constituency.