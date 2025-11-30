Manipur's Sangai Festival ends with low turnout amid protests and ethnic tensions

Manipur's annual Sangai Festival, a state-organised tourism event, concluded on 30 November 2025 with far lower attendance than in previous years. The festival, held after a three-year hiatus due to ongoing ethnic conflict, saw only around 1,000 people visiting daily, amounting to a total footfall of approximately 8,000–9,000 over nine days.

In comparison, the 2022 edition of the festival attracted 219,000 visitors. Authorities cite continuous protests by internally displaced persons (IDPs) and civil society organisations as a significant factor affecting turnout.

The festival began on 21 November under tight security, as officials anticipated possible disruptions. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, while inaugurating the event, described it as a platform for cultural unity and economic opportunity, and urged citizens to participate. Despite these appeals, many seats were unoccupied and numerous stalls remained deserted at the festival’s main venue, Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district.

Throughout the festival, protests erupted from displaced persons, particularly those from Churachandpur district and the periphery of Imphal East. These groups voiced opposition to the event, stating that normalcy had not been restored in the region, contrary to the message conveyed by holding the festival. The protesters maintained that IDPs should be permitted to return to their homes before such celebrations could resume.

Multiple clashes between displaced persons and security forces were reported, notably at Yaingangpokpi and Pukhao Terapur in Imphal East district, as well as at Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district. Over the last ten days, security forces used tear gas to disperse crowds, resulting in more than ten minor injuries among the displaced persons.

Stall owners at the festival expressed concerns over the lack of visitors and sales. Thai Gangmei, who operated a food stall at the event, stated, "Many stalls remained closed while the ones functioning hardly had any customers. The few buyers included the personnel and officials deployed at the venue. Stall owners, including those who came from outside the state, struggled to earn profits during the festival."

Officials reported that the only well-attended programme during the festival was a musical concert on Saturday evening, when the British band Blue performed at Khuman Lampak. Aside from this, most events saw limited public turnout, with organisers attributing low numbers to the prevailing unrest and ongoing protests in the area.

Security arrangements remained heightened throughout the duration of the festival, as authorities sought to prevent further clashes. Protesters continued to demand a government response to their concerns about displacement and the right to return home. The strained atmosphere contributed to a subdued event, with festivalgoers and vendors alike affected by the ongoing tensions.

Violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hill-based Kukis in Manipur has resulted in more than 260 deaths and the displacement of thousands since May 2023. The repercussions of this ongoing conflict were evident at this year's festival, which struggled to fulfil its intended role as a celebration of unity and cultural heritage.