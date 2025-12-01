Manipur Sangai Festival ends, celebrates unity and cultural pride amid challenges

The 12th Manipur Sangai Festival concluded at the Bhagyachandra open-air theatre on November 30, with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla underscoring the event's significance as a national and international outreach platform.

The ceremony gathered a diverse audience, including stakeholders from the tourism sector both within India and abroad, closing this year's edition on what Bhalla described as a "note of unity and cultural pride despite the challenges faced."

Governor Bhalla used the occasion to draw attention to the Manipur state government's efforts in advancing tourism through targeted promotion and infrastructure development. During his address, he reiterated the ongoing initiatives aimed at strengthening the region's tourism potential by combining strategic investment with sustained government support.

The festival, according to Bhalla, facilitated meaningful engagement among tourism professionals and enthusiasts. He stated: "This edition of the festival served as an important outreach platform, bringing together tourism stakeholders from across the country and abroad."

A broad range of activities formed the core of this year's festival, including a film festival and traditional sports events. Bhalla highlighted the vibrancy and diversity of Manipuri arts and sports, indicating that these elements contributed to the strong sense of community and cultural expression witnessed throughout the event.

Governor Bhalla expressed gratitude towards the various government departments and the people of Manipur for their collaborative efforts. Their cooperation, he noted, played a significant role in ensuring the event's smooth execution, which in turn reaffirmed a message of unity and resilience within the state.

The festival's successful completion demonstrates the organisers' ability to maintain cultural traditions while supporting economic and tourism ambitions. It also reflects the government's commitment to uniting communities through shared celebration, even in the face of ongoing challenges.