The Supreme Court has directed the Manipur state government to financially assist UPSC candidates who reside in disturbed Hill districts on the state. The move was taken in order to ensure that students are able to travel to any of the examination centres located outside the state.

The Special Leave Petition was filed against Delhi High Court’s order dated March 28, mentioning that travelling and reimbursement facilities were only provided to those candidates travelling to the exam centre in Imphal. However, an allowance of Rs 1000 per day which was fixed by the High Court was insufficient.

The bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra ordered that financial assistance given to the candidates be increased from Rs 1000 to Rs 3000 per candidate per day. The order is however not limited to students opting for the Imphal centre but is also applicable to any candidate from the disturbed hill area.

In its order, the court said, "The persons presently residing in the Hill districts and are candidates for the Civil Services exam will be paid Rs 3000 per candidate per day (for 3 days) to enable such candidates to travel to a centre outside the state for the purpose of attending the exam. Any candidate desirous of obtaining the said benefit should indicate to the nodal officer of the state government the place where they are presently staying and the centre to which they have to travel."

The order also specified the contact details/ email ID of nodal officers who can be contacted by candidates.

A Public Interest Litigation was filed before the Delhi High Court to seek the issuance of directions to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to make adequate arrangements for tribal candidates from the hill districts in Manipur to enable them to take the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 and Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 (“CSE– Preliminary”).

The High Court noted that the Manipur government is unable to open exam centres at the Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts of Manipur due to the intense law and order situation.

The impugned order by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora allowed financial assistance in the form of Rs.1000 as reimbursement per day (for 3 days) to cover the fooding and lodging expenses of candidates from hill districts. The state covered travel expenses to Imphal for UPSC exam takers, including 2nd class sleeper railway fares or state bus fares. UPSC also allowed candidates to switch exam centers from Imphal to other states between April 8 to April 19, 2024.

The Court order further said, “This court has been informed that 8 candidates for the Civil service exams are drawn from the disturbed district of Senapati. The court is apprised that the state of Manipur will make arrangements for the transportation of the 8 candidates, if anyone of them so desires by arranging a bus from Senapati to Dimapur. It has been submitted that one candidate from Churchandpur, and while it may not be practical for the state to arrange for transportation, the allowance which is payable in terms of the High Court order would be increased from Rs. 2500 to Rs.5000."

Advocate Nizam Pasha represented the Petitioner Federation, supported by Advocates John Simte, Sidharth Kaushik, and Awstika Das. The petition was filed by Advocate on Record Lzafeer Ahmad BF. The Respondents were represented by Manipur's Advocate General, Mr. Naorem Kumarjit Singh.