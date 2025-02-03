The Supreme Court, on February 3, sought a forensic report on the examination of audio clips alleging Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's role in the state's ethnic violence which has killed over 200 people and left thousands homeless since it first erupted in May 2023.

The order was passed after the SC bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar heard a petition filed by the Kuki Organization for Human Rights Trust seeking an independent investigation into the audio tapes.

The matter will next be posted in the week commencing on March 24.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the audio tapes were examined by "Truth Labs", which certified that the voice belongs to Biren Singh by over 93 per cent.

He said that in the tapes, the Manipur chief minister could be heard saying that he allowed Meitei groups to loot the state armoury and that he ensured their protection from arrest. The CM's comments were "unfortunately" recorded by a person who was present in the closed-door meeting and they got eventually leaked, claimed Bhushan, asserting that it was a "serious issue" showing the Chief Minister instigating and abetting ethnic violence.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, for the state, reiterated his preliminary objection that the petitioner should first approach the High Court. The SG also informed that FIR has been registered with respect to the matter and an investigation was underway. The investigating agency has also approached the Twitter accounts, which uploaded the voices, for verification. The tapes have been sent for forensic examination.

Mehta also said that the petitioner was carrying certain "ideological baggage", with a "separatist mindset".

"I have not gone into the contents and veracity of the recordings , when will SFL reports come?," CJI Khanna asked. SG said that forensic reports can be produced.

Bhushan said that the report of the "Truth Labs" carries more credibility than any government agencies' report.

"Relist in the week commencing on March 24, 2025. It is pointed out that audio clips are sent for examination by CFSL. The report will be produced in sealed cover," the bench observed in the order.