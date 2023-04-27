Welcoming the recent order of High Court of Manipur that directed the state government to submit requisite documents for inclusion of Meitei or Meetei in scheduled tribe (ST) list within four weeks, Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee of Manipur (STDCM) resolved to call off their ongoing agitation till time frame set by High Court of Manipur in its directive.

In a press conference held at Manipur Press Club on April 27, president of STDCM, Dhiraj Yumnam said that in accordance to writ petition filed by some other group, the High Court of Manipur had directed the state government to take up necessary steps for inclusion of Meitei or Meetei in ST list within four weeks from the date of received of court’s order dated March 27, 2023. As a mark of appreciation of court’s order, STDCM decided to resolved the agitation that has been taking place dto include Meitei or Meetei in ST list.

But if state government didn’t follow the court’s directive, the committee will resume the movement in a more intensive manner, he warned.

He recalled that STDCM had been demanding for inclusion of Meetei or Meitei in ST list since 2013. As a part of their movement, representation and memorandum had even submitted to central leaders. Responding to it, on May 29, 2013, government of India had asked the state government to send necessary recommendations, socio-economic census and ethnographic reports of Meitei or Meetei. But unfortunately, state government didn’t take up any necessary steps.

Though recognising Meitei or Meetei as ST has become a long-pending demand yet the committee will continue the movement until it is fulfilled without losing any enthusiasm, he added.

While condemning other tribal organizations for opposing the above High Court order, he said that demand for inclusion of Meetei or Meitei was made to get constitutional safeguard but not to create enmity between other ethnic communities and Meitei or Meetei. Unlike other tribal communities, Meetei or Meitei is getting g serious threat of extinction as an impact of heavy influx of migrants.

“There is an eternal bonding between Meitei or Meetei and other indigenous tribal communities. As such extinction of Meitei or Meetei, a community mostly confined in valley, will also affect to other ethnic communities residing in hill areas of Manipur. Therefore, instead of objecting the demand of inclusion of Meitei of Meetei in ST, every indigenous community should support it with the sense of developing oneness.

It may mention here that the single bench of the high court of Manipur issued the directive on March 27 to submit recommendations for inclusion of Meitei or Meetei in ST list after hearing the plea filed by eight petitioners including secretary of Meetei (Meitei) Tribe Union.

According to the petitioners, the tribal status of Meetei/Meitei existed before September 21, 1949 (before signing of the Merger Agreement) as part of the terms and conditions of the Merger Agreement of Manipur into the Indian Union and also urged ministry of tribal affairs to restore the Scheduled Tribe status of Meetei/Meitei community.

They also sought for court order to issue a directive to the ministry of tribal affairs to restore the ST status of Meetei/Meitei community stating that there is documentary evidence that proves Meetei/Meitei community also belonged to tribal community.