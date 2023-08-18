In response to the ongoing security concerns in Manipur, St. Joseph's Higher Secondary School has issued an urgent notification to all staff members, both teaching and non-teaching. The notification informs that there will be an Emergency Meeting held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. The meeting will take place at the second floor of the Higher Secondary Block.

In light of this staff meeting, the school authorities have decided to grant study leave to students of Classes I to X on the same day, i.e., August 19, 2023. The school administration requests students to inform their parents or guardians about this change.

The notification also highlights a critical safety advisory for students. Due to rumors circulating about potential threats to young students, the school advises all students not to leave the premises without the supervision of their respective van drivers, parents, or guardians during and after school hours.