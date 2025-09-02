Manipur school shut indefinitely after 70 students fall ill, Teachers’ Day celebrations postponed

A health crisis has emerged in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, where more than 70 students from Sita Government High School have fallen ill in the span of a week. This alarming development has led the school authorities to close the institution indefinitely, postponing the Teachers' Day celebrations that were initially scheduled. The illness outbreak, suspected to be due to either typhoid, a seasonal viral infection, or mosquito-borne diseases, has incited significant concern among parents, especially concerning the state of rural health infrastructure.



Initially, the affected students were brought to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) located 18 kilometres from the school at the Tengnoupal District Headquarters. However, due to the limited availability of beds at the facility, many students were advised to continue their treatment at home. In response to the escalating situation, the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), in collaboration with the School Management and Development Committee (SMDC), made an urgent appeal to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) on September 2. This appeal requested the immediate deployment of a medical team and the organisation of both a free medical camp and a malaria fogging drive on school grounds.



KSO District Education Secretary, Mimin Mate, emphasised the seriousness of the matter, stating, “More than 70 students are currently unwell, and it is essential to provide them with prompt medical attention and prevent the further spread of mosquito-borne diseases.” Community leaders and parents have expressed concerns that without swift medical interventions, the situation could worsen, posing risks not only to the affected students but also to others in the community. The postponement of the Teachers’ Day celebrations underscores the gravity of the crisis, affecting both educational and cultural activities in the area.



Health experts have pointed out that this incident underscores the urgent need for robust health monitoring systems, particularly in schools located in hill districts with limited access to healthcare. They argue that preventive measures against water-borne and vector-borne diseases must be strengthened to prevent future outbreaks. For now, Sita Government High School remains closed until the situation stabilises, with the Teachers’ Day celebration to be rescheduled once the crisis is under control.