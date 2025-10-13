Manipur school teacher apologises for making racial remarks against Thadou-Kuki students

A school teacher in Manipur's Churachandpur came under fire for allegedly making racial remarks against Thadou-Kuki students. Following his video of allegedly making racial remarks made against the students went viral on social media, a complaint was filed against him at the school. However, soon after the matter got massive attention on social media, the teacher made a video and posted on Facebook, seeking forgiveness for his remarks.

According to reports, the teacher identified as Mang Zou, a history teacher at Don Bosco School, Churachandpur, allegedly mocked the Anglo-Kuki War and made disparaging references to the history of Songpi (Churachandpur) while addressing Class XII students. Several students have claimed that Zou singled out the Thadou-Kuki pupils, allegedly calling their community “problematic” and accusing them of having “fought against everyone, the British, the Zomis, and the Meitei, yet winning no battle.” He reportedly used the mocking expressions “Tahchapa/Tahchanu” during the remarks.

The complaint, addressed to the Father of Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, condemns the teacher’s alleged behavior as “highly inappropriate and unbecoming of an educator.” The letter further states that a teacher’s duty is to unite and inspire students, not to “divide them on ethnic or historical grounds.”

The complainants have urged the school authorities to take immediate disciplinary action, including the termination of Zou’s services, to prevent recurrence of such incidents. The letter also emphasized that while the Thadou-Kuki community prefers a peaceful resolution, it will not tolerate racial disrespect.