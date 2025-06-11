Educational institutions across Imphal East and Imphal West districts will resume operations on Thursday, June 12, following an extended closure due to flooding and adverse weather conditions that disrupted academic activities in Manipur's capital region.

The decision to reopen schools comes after district authorities conducted comprehensive field assessments to evaluate safety conditions at educational facilities. Deputy Commissioner of Imphal East, Dr Nivedita Lairenlakpam, issued the reopening order based on a detailed field inquiry report submitted by the Zonal Education Officer of Zone-II, Porompat.

The directive affects all categories of educational institutions, including government schools, government-aided institutions, and private schools operating within both districts. School administrators have been instructed to implement necessary safety protocols to ensure smooth operations resume without incident.

District officials have established specific guidelines for the reopening process. School heads must verify the safety and cleanliness of their premises, particularly focusing on areas that experienced flood damage during the recent weather events. The flooding had forced authorities to temporarily suspend classes as a precautionary measure to protect students and staff.

Zonal Education Officers have been tasked with maintaining close oversight of the reopening process. They must submit daily operational reports to district offices and the state's Directorate of Education, documenting school functionality and any emerging challenges that require immediate attention.

Local authorities remain on alert for potential weather-related disruptions. Deputy Commissioner of Imphal West, Mayanglambam Rajkumar Singh, emphasised that the reopening decision was based on current improved weather conditions and post-flood assessments conducted across the district.

The education department has warned that, should weather conditions deteriorate or new flooding occur, additional directives may be issued to protect student welfare. Officials stressed that monitoring systems remain active to respond quickly to any situation that might compromise school safety.

The closure had affected thousands of students across the twin districts, which serve as the educational hub for Manipur state. Parents and educators had expressed concerns about academic disruption during the monsoon season, making the reopening announcement particularly significant for the region's educational community.

Educational activities are expected to return to normal scheduling, with schools implementing standard academic calendars unless further weather-related complications arise. The districts' education officers have coordinated with local administration to ensure transportation routes to schools remain accessible and safe for students.