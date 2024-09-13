The Government of Manipur has announced the continued closure of all educational institutions across the state on September 13 and 14, 2024. This includes Government, Government-aided, Private, and Central Schools, as well as Government and Private Colleges under the Higher & Technical Education Department.

The decision, communicated through separate orders issued today by the Directorate of Education-Schools and the Higher & Technical Education Department, aims to address ongoing concerns that have prompted these closures. The directive is a follow-up to previous orders and seeks to ensure that all educational institutions remain closed on the specified dates.

The Directorate of Education-Schools, led by Director L. Nandakumar Singh, instructed all Zonal Education Officers to disseminate this information to relevant parties and take necessary actions. Similarly, the Higher & Technical Education Department, under the guidance of Joint Secretary Laishram Dolie Devi, has issued a parallel directive for colleges.