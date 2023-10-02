The state government has ordered to extend the resumption of normal classes at all schools in Manipur.

As per the official order issued by the state government, all schools will remain closed till October 5 or until further notice.

"In continuation of this office order of even nom dated 26th September 2023, all State Government/ State Government Aided/Private Unaided Schools will remain closed till 5th October 2023. This is issued with the approval of the Government, Department of Education(S) conveyed in consultation with the Home Department vide letter now MISCS/15/2023- EDN(5)-EDN(5) dated the 2nd October 2023," the order reads.



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It is to be mentioned here that Manipur has a total of 4,617 schools and out of these, relief camps for the displaced persons and accommodation for the central forces were set up in around 100 schools.

Meanwhile, expressing appreciation to authorities concerned about the arrest of four accused who were allegedly involved in the brutal killing of two students, students of the Manipur University of Culture (MUC) urged the state government not to spare anyone whosoever involved in the case and award them capital punishment.

This was stated during a candlelight vigil held against the brutal killing of two students organised by students of MUC at its administrative block of varsity today under the theme "Fight for justice not for violence".