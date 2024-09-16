Schools in Manipur are set to resume normal classes from September 17. The decision was taken by the state government after assessing the current situation.

Further, in continuation of the office order dated September 12, normal classes will resume for all schools in Manipur from 17th September 2024.

This applies to Government, Government Aided, Private, and Central Schools.

All Zonal Education Officers under the Department of Education-Schools, Manipur, are directed to inform all concerned within their jurisdiction and take necessary actions accordingly.



Alos Read: Manipur shuts all schools amid unrest for student safety

This has been issued with the approval of the Government.

Earlier on September 6, the Directorate of Education (Schools), Manipur, ordered the closure of all educational institutions across the state on September 7, 2024, due to the ongoing unrest and concerns for the safety of students and staff. This applies to all government, government-aided, private, and central schools.

In an official statement, the Directorate emphasized the need for immediate action to ensure the well-being of students and teachers. All Zonal Education Officers have been instructed to disseminate this information within their respective jurisdictions and implement the necessary measures.

This order was issued with the approval of the state government and will remain in effect until further notice.