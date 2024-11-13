Manipur's Senapati District Students' Association (SDSA) has urged the Home Department to consider reshuffling police officers in the district in order to enhance the overall efficiency and effectiveness of law enforcement services.

In a statement, the union made the appeal to the department, stating, "This change is necessary to improve the overall efficiency and effectiveness of law enforcement services in our district."

The student body emphasised the need for a "fresh perspective and new leadership" among police officers to benefit Senapati district. They pointed out that the current non-local officers have been serving in their respective roles since the onset of the crisis and the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

"We believe that a fresh perspective and a new leadership of our own police officers would greatly benefit our district," the union added.

Moreover, it was also informed that there has been apprehension and distrust towards officers from Non-Nagas communities by the general public amid the current circumstances and tensions in our state. "Senapati district cannot be used as a place for adjustment for the convenience of the department alone," the SDSA said.

"Therefore, the office of SDSA appeal the Home Department to accommodate local police officers in the District. In case of any untoward incidents that could flare up due to the prevailing situations, the office of SDSA shall not be held accountable," the union concluded.