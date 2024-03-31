In an effort to maintain law and order in Manipur, security forces conducted extensive search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. The operations yielded significant recoveries, underscoring the ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities in the region.

During the meticulous search operations, conducted in Changoubung village, Kangpokpi district, security personnel made notable discoveries. Among the items recovered were a 9 mm country-made pistol, accompanied by a magazine, and a 7.65 mm pistol with its respective magazine. Additionally, authorities seized five live ammunition rounds, further highlighting the gravity of the situation in the area.

Search Operation, Movement of Essential Items and Naka Checking:



Movement of 250 and 270 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively with essential items have been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in… pic.twitter.com/Ppl46vSz3J — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) March 31, 2024

Moreover, stringent security measures have been implemented to ensure the smooth movement of essential items along key transportation routes. With the movement of 250 vehicles along NH-37 and 270 vehicles along NH-2, carrying vital supplies, security forces have maintained a vigilant presence to safeguard against any potential threats.

Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. During the search operations the following items were recovered:

i.01 (one) 9 mm country made pistol along with magazine, 01 (one) 7.65 mm… pic.twitter.com/SCKL6x3hJI — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) March 31, 2024

To bolster security measures, a total of 125 Nakas/Checkpoints were strategically installed across various districts of Manipur, encompassing both the hill and valley regions. These checkpoints serve as crucial points for screening and monitoring suspicious activities. In connection with violations, law enforcement authorities have detained 356 individuals, further emphasizing the commitment to upholding law and order in the state.

The proactive stance of security forces in conducting search operations, ensuring the movement of essential goods, and implementing stringent security measures underscores their unwavering dedication to maintaining peace and stability in Manipur.