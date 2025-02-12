The second North East India Film Festival (NEIFF) 2025 was inaugurated in Manipur on February 12, celebrating the rich cinematic heritage of the region at Imphal's City Convention Centre.

The event brought together distinguished academicians, filmmakers, and film enthusiasts to highlight the power of cinema as a medium of cultural preservation, education, and social change.

The inaugural function was graced chairman of Loktak Development Authority M. Asnikumar Singh, vice chancellor of Manipur University , Prof. N. Lokendra Singh, VC, director of DM Community College, Prof. L. Hemchandra Singh, Director as presidium members of the function.

The event was organised by THOUNA, Manipur, in association with Film Forum Manipur and the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Government of Manipur. It was supported by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

Speaking at the event, M. Asnikumar Singh, Chairman of the Loktak Development Authority, highlighted the significance of cinema in shaping society. He stated, "Cinema is a powerful medium that not only entertains but also serves as a reflection of our identity and aspirations. Despite challenges, Manipuri cinema continues to thrive and gain recognition, becoming a voice for the culture, folklore, and social issues unique to our state. We must support and promote our filmmakers to ensure this industry flourishes for future generations."

He further extended his best wishes to THOUNA, Manipur, for successfully organising the event and acknowledged the efforts of Film Forum Manipur, DIPR, Government of Manipur, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and NFDC in fostering the growth of cinema in the state.

The NEIFF 2025 promises to be a landmark event, showcasing the creativity and resilience of filmmakers from the Northeast while fostering collaborations and discussions on the future of cinema in the region.