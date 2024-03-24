Manipur reaffirmed its dominance in Northeastern sports by clinching the overall championship title for the 3rd consecutive time at the recently concluded 3rd Northeast Games in Nagaland from March 18th to 23rd.

Competing across 15 disciplines, including archery, athletics, and badminton, Manipur's athletes showcased exceptional prowess, amassing an impressive medal haul of 130, including 52 gold medals.

Nagaland, the host state, displayed commendable performance, finishing as the first runner-up with a total of 134 medals, including 48 golds. Assam secured the second runner-up position with 139 medals.

The Games fostered a spirit of healthy competition among all eight participating Northeastern states: Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Meghalaya, and Tripura.

Manipur's consistent dominance in the Northeast Games is evident as they were crowned champions in the inaugural edition held in Imphal back in 2018 and successfully defended their title in Meghalaya in 2022.