The Government of India has approved a significant financial grant to Manipur to improve healthcare infrastructure and services in remote and hill districts. The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region has sanctioned Rs 10,466.11 lakh to the state under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East (PM-DevINE) program.

The funds will be utilised to establish specialised healthcare facilities and provide assured speciality healthcare in hard-to-reach areas of Manipur. Key highlights of the project include:

Setting up super-speciality hospitals and assuring speciality healthcare in the District Hospitals of Chandel, Ukhrul, and Tamenglong for Rs 1,55,31,955.00, Rs 9,41,45,850.00, and Rs 11,95,22,169.00 respectively.

Providing specialised healthcare services in remote and hill areas of Jiribam District at Rs 6,16,40,316.00.

Establishing super-speciality facilities and assured speciality healthcare in the remote and hill districts of Senapati at Rs 12,15,41,902.00.

Taking to Twitter, CM N Biren Singh wrote, "For the first time, hill districts like Chandel, Ukhrul, Jiribam, Senapati, and Tamenglong will have access to advanced medical facilities like CT Scans, MRI, ICU services, and super-specialty care—bringing healthcare closer to home. Not to mention, the Churachandpur Medical College is already operational, transforming healthcare in the region."

"This recent sanction of ₹104.66 crore under PM-DevINE is a step towards equitable healthcare for all," he added.