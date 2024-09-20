Security forces in Manipur have ramped up preparedness in response to intelligence reports suggesting potential militant violence in peripheral villages. Manipur security advisor, Kuldiep Singh said on September 20 that the forces have taken "a number of steps" to counter the threat.

During a press conference, Singh said that intelligence reports indicated possible militant movement over the past three to four days. He warned that attacks could happen any time around September 28. "The government thought it prudent that the efforts being taken to counter any such attacks must be shared," Singh stated.

During the press conference, Singh had confirmed the infiltration of approximately 900 well-trained Kuki militants from Myanmar. He stated that the police department is treating this alarming development with the utmost seriousness, implementing precautionary measures to address potential threats. Singh added, "The government thought it prudent that the efforts being taken to counter any such attacks must be shared."

The Security Advisor also addressed concerns about a coordinated attack planned for September 28, based on intelligence inputs. A Strategic Operation Group meeting was held on September 18, with top officials from the Army, Assam Rifles, and CRPF to discuss the evolving security situation.

Also Read: 900 Kuki militants infiltrated Manipur from Myanmar, says Security Advisor

"Border security forces, particularly the Assam Rifles, have been placed on high alert in districts bordering Myanmar, such as Pherzawl, Churachandpur, and Kamjong," Singh noted. He said that there is a need to monitor areas where militants may have access to licensed firearms and explosives, particularly amid ongoing construction projects.

In response to the rising tensions, Singh reported that advanced anti-drone systems and jammers have been deployed, resulting in the jamming of 15 to 17 drones. Security operations have also led to the recovery of seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in vulnerable regions.

Singh also criticized former Director General PC Nair’s claims about the absence of drone usage in recent bombings, labeling them as "his understanding and his problem." Singh hinted at possible legal action if formal complaints are filed regarding Nair’s statements.