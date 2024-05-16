Kuldiep Singh, the Security Advisor, met with the Governor of Manipur, Miss Anusuiya Uikey, at Raj Bhavan this evening to discuss the prevailing security situation in the state.

During the briefing, Singh highlighted the deployment of central forces in fringe areas to prevent any potential incidents.

Singh informed Governor Uikey that some central forces would temporarily withdraw to assist with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He assured that these forces would return post-elections for redeployment.

Currently, central forces are involved in securing state armories and escorting vehicles on two key national highways, NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur road) and NH-37 (Imphal-Jiribam road).

Governor Uikey emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and security across the state.

She urged the Security Advisor to implement all necessary measures to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure the safety of the populace.