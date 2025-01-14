Top military brass from India's Eastern Command met with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday to discuss security challenges facing the conflict-affected state and broader Northeast region.

Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari led the high-level military delegation, which included Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar of the Spear Corps and other senior officers.

The meeting at Raj Bhavan focused on strategies to restore stability in Manipur, which has been gripped by ethnic tensions between Kuki and Meitei communities.

Governor Bhalla, who took office earlier this month after serving as Union home secretary, has prioritised peace-building efforts through extensive consultations with security officials and community leaders across the state.