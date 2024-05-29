In a collaborative effort between the Indian Army and Manipur Police, a joint operation was launched in response to intelligence regarding suspected movement of armed miscreants between Kwakta and Sangthong in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

On May 27, 2024, a Joint Vehicle Checkpost was established on the Kwakta-Sangthong road as part of the operation. During the operation, soldiers deployed at the checkpost intercepted a passenger car and apprehended an individual.

Upon further investigation, the authorities recovered one M-16 rifle, one pistol, and ammunition from the apprehended individual.

Following the apprehension, the individual along with the recovered arms, ammunition, and the vehicle were handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation.