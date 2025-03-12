Manipur security forces carried out a series of successful operations that led to the arrest of 12 militants belonging to different proscribed groups in separate operations.

The security personnel on March 11 arrested seven active members of Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) from a farm house/temporary camp of the militant group located at Tera Urak in Imphal West district.

The individuals, identified as Pebam Bishorjit Singh (27), Keisham Bishorjit Singh (28), Warepam Premananda Singh (37), Yambem Shital Singh (35), WM Arif Khan (24), Wahengbam Momocha Meitei (37) and Loitongbam Hemba Singh (35).

The personnel seized pistols, magazine loaded with ammunition, SLR and AK Rifles, BAOFENG handheld set, mobile phones, side bags and wallets, receipt book and tax challan of KCP (PWG), Aadhaar cards, Voter ID, four-wheeler.

Two KCP (PWG) cadres were arrested on March 11, from Khurai Chingangbam Leikai near DDK Imphal Gate in Imphal East. The individuals, identified as Khongbamtabam Nanao Meitei (25) and Kshetrimayum Roshan Singh (25) were held with mobile phones and wallet.

In another operation on the same day, the police and 5/9 GR arrested one active member of Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL), identified as Konjengbam Ibotomcha Meitei (54) from the foothills of Sanjembam Khullen Village, near waiting shed in Imphal East district. He was held for involvement in extortion activities.

From his possession, forty-five AK rifle ammunitions, a mobile phone and wallet were seized.

On March 10, security forces arrested one cadre of KCP (Taibanganba) group, namely, Maibam Virendrakumar Singh (32) from Wabagai Makha Leikai Heibongmakhong in Kakching district. He was involved in extortion from general public of Kakching and Thoubal. From his possession, a mobile handset was seized.

One cadre of People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK Pro), namely, Laishram Tomba (36) was arrested from Wangoo Chairel Leingangtabi area in Bishnupur. He was involved in extortion from general public of Kakching and Bishnupur Districts.

The following items were seized from his possession: cash worth Rs 1000 and a mobile phone.