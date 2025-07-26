Manipur: Security forces arrest 3 active cadres of proscribed outfits involved in extortion rackets in state

Security forces arrested three active cadres belonging to proscribed outfits KCP (PWG) and RPF/PLA during separate operations conducted on July 24 and 25 across Imphal West and Thoubal districts.

On July 24, an active member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group), identified as Sorokhaibam Inaocha Singh alias Romesh (47), was apprehended from his residence in Salam Mamang Leikai, under Patsoi Police Station, Imphal West district. He was allegedly involved in organized extortion campaigns across the region.

The arrest led to the seizure of the following items from his possession:

Three mobile handsets

One PAN card

Five extortion notes bearing the letterhead of KCP (PWG)

Two seal stamps marked with "KCP (PWG)" and "Revenue Officer (RO)", respectively.

On July 25, in a separate operation, security personnel arrested a female cadre of the proscribed outfit RPF/PLA, identified as Oinam Ranjita Devi alias Erai Leima (38), from her residence in Oinam Sawombung Mayai Leikai, Thoubal district.

According to intelligence inputs, Ranjita Devi was engaged in extorting money from educational institutions, school transport associations, local businesses, and shop owners operating in the valley areas.

The items recovered from her include:

Three mobile phones

One Aadhaar card

Extortion-related documents, including notepads containing names and contact details of victims.

In a third operation on the same day, another active RPF/PLA cadre, identified as Ahanthem Surjit Singh (29) of Wangjing SK Leikai, was arrested from the Leirongthel Pitra area under Nongpok Sekmai Police Station, Thoubal district.

Surjit Singh is reported to have been involved in monetary extortion, recruitment of new cadres, and issuing threats to residents and business owners in the district.

All three individuals are currently in custody and are being interrogated for further leads on the extortion networks and recruitment operations of their respective militant groups