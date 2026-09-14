Manipur: Security forces arrest 3 alleged insurgent cadres in separate Imphal West operations

Security forces arrested three alleged active members of proscribed insurgent groups during separate operations in Imphal West district of Manipur on September 13, officials said.

In the first operation, a team of the Combined Dedicated Operations-IW (CDO-IW), acting on specific intelligence corroborated by 31 Assam Rifles, arrested an alleged active cadre of the KCP (PWG) from the Moidangpok area.

The arrested person was identified as Thangjam Sanatomba Singh, 26, alias Thembung, son of Thangjam Indramani Singh of Moidangpok Makha Leikai in Imphal West district.

In a separate operation, CDO-IW personnel, based on intelligence corroborated by 33 Assam Rifles, conducted a search at Takyel Khongbal Leirak Achouba and arrested Sanjenbam Albert Meetei, 26, alias Lukhoi, son of the late S Leisemsana Meetei.

Albert Meetei was allegedly involved in extortion activities and was identified as an active member of the KCP (Apunba), officials said.

In another operation conducted in the Patsoi Unik-Khong Bazar area, the CDO-IW team arrested Khongbantabam Inao Singh, 48, alias Iboyaima, son of the late Kh Moirangningthou Singh of Patsoi Part-III Mamang Leikai.

Inao Singh was identified as a member of PRE-PAK (PRO) and was allegedly involved in extortion activities.

Security personnel recovered Rs 18,500 in cash and one mobile handset during the operations.

Further investigation into the activities and alleged links of the arrested individuals is underway.