Manipur: Security forces arrest 3 insurgents in coordinated operations across state, seize arms and ammunition

In a series of coordinated operations, Security forces arrested three active cadres belonging to different proscribed outfits in Manipur on September 10.

According to official sources, the first arrest was made at Tingri Lamkhai under Sekmai Police Station, Imphal West district, where Security Forces apprehended Khundrakpam Malangba Singh alias Tikenjit (50) of Awang Wabagai Awang Leikai. He was identified as an active member of the Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA).

In a separate operation in Bishnupur district, Security Forces detained Oinam Naobi Meitei alias Bikendra (29), a cadre of UNLF (Koireng), from his residence at Sunushiphai Awang Leikai under Moirang Police Station. A mobile phone with SIM card was seized from his possession.

Later the same day, in Imphal West, Security Forces arrested Lanpoklakpam Sanatomba Singh alias Ibungo (41), an active cadre of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), from his residence at Langthabal Kunja Mayai Leikai under Singjamei Police Station. The recovery from him included one 9mm pistol with magazine, a mobile phone, and a SIM card.