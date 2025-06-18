Security forces on Tuesday, June 17 arrested four active members of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) from different locations across the state. The arrests were made during separate operations conducted by law enforcement units under Imphal West and Bishnupur police jurisdictions.

In the first operation, personnel from Lamphel Police Station apprehended a 22-year-old woman, identified as Yumnam Jenica, a resident of Moirangkampu Awang Leikai in Imphal East District. She was arrested from Chingmeirong Mamang Leikai in Imphal West. Authorities stated that Jenica was actively involved in extorting money from the general public. A mobile phone and a sum of ₹2,500 were recovered from her possession.

In a separate operation carried out under Bishnupur Police Station, two more active members of the KCP (People’s War Group - PWG) were arrested from Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou in Bishnupur District. The accused have been identified as Khomdram Joy Singh alias Khagemba (51), a resident of Nambol Lourembam currently residing in Ningthoukhong, and Maibam Memcha Devi (49), a resident of Wangoo Mamang Sabal.

Both were reportedly involved in multiple extortion cases targeting local businessmen and residents. During the search, security personnel seized one .32 calibre pistol along with an empty magazine and four mobile phones from their possession.

All three arrested individuals are currently under police custody, and further investigations are underway to uncover the network of extortionists linked to insurgent outfits in the region.