Manipur security forces arrest 5 cadres of proscribed groups, recover weapons and illegal items

Manipur Police and security forces arrested several individuals involved in unlawful operations across various districts of the state on July 29 and 30.

On July 30, police personnel from Waikhong Police Station in Kakching district apprehended one Leimapokpam Onil Singh (39), a resident of Thongjao Charik. A total of 101 litres of DIC liquor was recovered from his possession. The seized items were handed over to the Sugnu Excise Department for further legal proceedings.

On the same day, an active member of the proscribed group PREPAK (PRO), identified as Ningombam Sanatomba Meitei (42), alias Nanao alias Gomeiba, was arrested from his residence in Taothong Khunou, Imphal West district. He was allegedly involved in extorting money from the general public. Authorities seized a mobile phone with two SIM cards and an Aadhaar card from his possession.

At the Ngaikhong Khunou check post under Bishnupur Police Station, security forces detained two individuals linked to the RPF/PLA. The arrested were:

Konjengbam Jiten Singh (38), an active RPF/PLA cadre, and

Khongbantabam Priyobarta Meitei (37), alias Tomba alias Abung.

Both hailed from Kwakeithel Konjeng Leikai, Imphal West, and were reportedly extorting funds from contractors and business owners. A silver Maruti 800 (ML-04B-0783) and two mobile phones were seized during the operation.

In another operation, an active cadre of KCP (PWG), Md. Azam (23) of Khurai Thangjam Khunou Chingya Leikai, was arrested from Kairang Chingya Leikai in Imphal East district under Heingang Police Station. A wallet containing his Aadhaar card was recovered.

Earlier, on July 29, security forces in Thoubal district arrested Khundongbam Ashothama Singh (35), alias Apom, another active KCP (PWG) member. He was apprehended from Heirok Narengtatpi Loukon under Heirok Police Station. He was allegedly involved in extortion, threats to civilians, and cadre recruitment. The following items were seized from him:

One mobile phone

One SIM card

One Honda Activa (without registration number)

All arrested individuals are in police custody, and investigations are ongoing to trace broader networks and uncover additional operatives linked to underground groups.