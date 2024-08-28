In a series of coordinated operations, security forces and police in Manipur have successfully apprehended several cadres from proscribed militant outfits and made significant seizures.

On August 26, security forces arrested two militants belonging to the banned outfit KYKL at Wangjing Heirok crossing under Thoubal District. Police identified the arrested persons as Narengbam Gobin Sing (37) and Moirangmayum Romantic alias Prem (27) reportedly in possession of one 9mm pistol along with a magazine, one SMG carbine along with a magazine, a mobile phone along with a SIM card, five live rounds of ammunition and one four-wheeled vehicle registered in the name of one dwelling at Sangaiyumpham under Thoubal District.

One Koijam Uperjit Singh, aged about 29 years and working as a cadre under the proscribed outfit KCP (Taibangnganba), was arrested by a team of Manipur Police from Elangkhanpokpi in Kakching District on the intervening night of August 26 and 27. In the course of investigations, he has revealed that he was involved in a.

In another similar operation, police conducted a massive search operation in Bishnupur District after arresting four cadres of KCP (PWG) on August 26, 2024. They recovered a shelter house of KCP (PWG) in the Kamong area and recovered six four-wheeler vehicles along with combat dress, boots, belts, sleeping bags, blankets, bulletproof vests, helmets, and cooking utensils. The operations to trace the remaining militants are continuing.