The Security forces in Manipur arrested six cadres of the proscribed outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) in a joint operation at Awang Potsangbam, Imphal West District, on August 26. The arrested militants were identified as Oinam Naocha Meitei, 26 years, Tharoijam Nanao Meitei, 25 years, Yumnam Amit Kumar, 38 years, Sandam Roshan Meitei, 24 years, Moirengthem Boy Singh, 41 years, and Waribam Ibomcha Meitei, 35 years.

The authorities confiscated a large number of items, that included but were not limited to three gun-topping lenses, or scopes; three rounds of live ammunition; tube launching empty case; four wheeler vehicle; six mobile handsets; military fatigues, and other miscellaneous items during the operation.

In a follow-up action, police raided more locations and recovered more arms and ammunition, including one single-barrel gun, one DBBL gun, two live cartridges, three loaded AK-47 magazines with 75 live rounds, five empty M-16 rifle magazines, 230 assorted live rounds, seven wireless walkie-talkie sets with chargers, military fatigues, a laptop, and a hard disk.

In a related incident on the same day, the Manipur police arrested one cadre of proscribed outfit UNLF (Koireng) from Heingang Makha Leikai in Imphal East. The arrested person, Konsam Romesh Meitei (aged 43 years) was involved in extortion activities targeting brickfields. Police recovered two mobile phones, one wallet, and one two-wheeler vehicle from his possession.