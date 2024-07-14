Security forces arrested Takhellambam Inao Singh, an active cadre of the RPF/PLA organization, from Changangei Ucheckon in Imphal West District. Singh, 39, also known by the aliases Joysing and Ningthiba, was apprehended for his involvement in extortion activities in and around the Imphal area.

During the operation, security forces recovered a 9 mm pistol with a magazine loaded with seven rounds, two mobile handsets along with four SIM cards, and a black wallet containing Rs. 1,700 and an Aadhaar Card.